Adopt Mirabel 5-1-22

Submitted by Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary
This week's pet is named Mirabel. Mirabel is 8 weeks old and was bottle fed in a home with other cats and dogs. She just received all of her vaccinations, microchip, and spay surgery so she's ready for her own home. If you are ready for a rewarding experience, come see us at Safe Harbor. Call (573) 243-9823.
