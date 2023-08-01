Adopt Mia 1-8-23

Mia is our featured cat this week. She has been with us for over a year because she is a little timid. She has gotten used to sharing a room with 10 other cats. When visitors come in she will quietly and patiently await her turn for affection from her favorite perches. To inquire about Mia or any of our other cats, visit us in person any day from 8am to 12 pm at 359 Cree Lane. Contact us online or by calling if you are interested, (573) 243-9823. Safe Harbor is in desperate need of volunteers to help clean up after our cats and outdoor dog pens. Grooming, socializing and exercising of our pets is needed as well.