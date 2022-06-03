All sections
FeaturesMarch 4, 2022

Adopt Louie 3-6-22

Submitted by Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary Louie is a 4 year old long haired flame point Siamese cat. He is seeking a person who will love his cross-eyed face and his quirky personality that Siamese cats possess. He enjoys catnip and being petted. Come see him at Safe Harbor! If you are ready for a rewarding experience, come see us at Safe Harbor. Call (573) 243-9823

