Adopt Louie 3-6-22

Submitted by Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary
Louie is a 4 year old long haired flame point Siamese cat. He is seeking a person who will love his cross-eyed face and his quirky personality that Siamese cats possess. He enjoys catnip and being petted. Come see him at Safe Harbor! If you are ready for a rewarding experience, come see us at Safe Harbor. Call (573) 243-9823
