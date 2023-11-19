Adopt Kittens 11-19-23

Submitted by Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary
These are two 9-week-old kittens from a litter of six. If you have room in your heart and home for one of these kittens or any other pet, visit Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary at 359 Cree Lane near Jackson any weekday or weekend from 8 a.m. to noon. Visitors are always welcome to play with our pets.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.