Adopt Keke 7-10-22

Looking for the perfect pup? Well here she is. Keke is a 2-month-old beagle/chihuahua mix who adores people. She loves to play with other cats and dogs, too. Best of all, she is housebroken and crate trained. Hurry in to our shelter any day from 8 a.m. to noon to fill out an application to adopt this precious pooch. If you are ready for a rewarding experience, come see us at Safe Harbor. Call (573) 243-9823. Safe Harbor is in desperate need of volunteers to help clean up after our more than cats and outdoor dog pens. Grooming, socializing and exercising of our pets is needed as well. Call or stop by our shelter any day from 8 a.m. to noon.