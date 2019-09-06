Adopt Judith 6-9-19

Submitted by Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary
This cute little female Chihuahua is Judith. She is 5 years old and is a sweetie but is terrified of men.
She is available for adoption at Safe Harbor; call (573) 243-9823.
