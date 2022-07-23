Adopt Ina 7-24-22

This week's pet is Ina. She is a gorgeous girl -- and she knows it. She has lots of "catitude", so she would do best being the single cat of her house. If you are interested in this sassy cat, call Safe Harbor at (573) 243-9823. Safe Harbor is in desperate need of volunteers to help clean up after our 30-plus cats and outdoor dog pens. Grooming, socializing and exercising of our pets is needed as well. Call or stop by our shelter any day from 8 a.m. to noon. Submitted by Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary