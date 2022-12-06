All sections
FeaturesJune 11, 2022

Adopt Hunter 6-12-22

Submitted by Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary
Today's pet is a beagle named Hunter. He loves to be outdoors and to take long walks to exercise his hound sniffing skills. He is recovering from heart worm treatments but is ready for his fur ever home. If you are ready for a rewarding experience, come see us at Safe Harbor. Call (573) 243-9823. Safe Harbor is in desperate need of volunteers to help clean up after our 30-plus cats and outdoor dog pens. Grooming, socializing, and exercising of the shelter's pets are needed as well. Call or stop by our shelter any day from 8 a.m. to noon.
