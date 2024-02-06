Adopt Holton 6-28-20

Submitted by Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary
Holton is a young Lab mix in need of a loving home. He is possessive about his food but is generally a great dog. If you are ready for a rewarding experience, come see us at Safe Harbor. Call (573) 243-9823.
