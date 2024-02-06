Adopt Henley 11-21-21

Submitted by Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary
How cute is this little guy? His name is Henley and he is a four month old Chihuahua mix. He is only 4.2 pounds but may get to about eight or 10 pounds. Come see for yourself! If you are ready for a rewarding experience, come see us at Safe Harbor. Call (573) 243-9823.
