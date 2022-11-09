Adopt Hamilton 9-11-22

This week we are featuring one of our black cats. Hamilton is a shy, 3-year-old who has grown up at the shelter. He has never lived anywhere else. To inquire about Hamilton or to volunteer, call the shelter at (573) 243-9823 or visit our website at safeharboranimals.org. If you are ready for a rewarding experience, come see us at Safe Harbor. Safe Harbor is in desperate need of volunteers to help clean up after our cats and outdoor dog pens. Grooming, socializing and exercising of our pets is needed as well. Call or stop by our shelter any day from 8 a.m. to noon. Submitted by Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary