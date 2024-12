Our furry friend this week is Grady. Grady is a large male who loves people as much as he does treats and canned food. He is patient with other cats and will wait his turn for affection. For more information, call (573) 243-9823. Safe Harbor is in desperate need of volunteers to help clean up after our cats and outdoor dog pens. Grooming, socializing and exercising of our pets is needed as well. Call or stop by our shelter any day from 8 a.m. to noon. Submitted by Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary