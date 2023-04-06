All sections
June 3, 2023
Adopt Grady 6-4-23
This week we are featuring a cat who you may recognize as being shared before. In fact, he was shared here back in 2021. His name is Grady, and he loves people as much as he loves his food. Grady is one of more than 50 cats available for adoption at the shelter. Please visit our cats (and dogs) any weekday or weekend from 8 am. to noon at the shelter, located at 359 Cree Lane. We need more volunteers to help us care for our animals. We can train onsite, so stop by any day. Stop by our shelter in person if you are interested in adopting a pet. You can call us and fill out an adoption application any day at (573) 243-9823.
This week we are featuring a cat who you may recognize as being shared before. In fact, he was shared here back in 2021. His name is Grady, and he loves people as much as he loves his food. Grady is one of more than 50 cats available for adoption at the shelter. Please visit our cats (and dogs) any weekday or weekend from 8 am. to noon at the shelter, located at 359 Cree Lane. We need more volunteers to help us care for our animals. We can train onsite, so stop by any day. Stop by our shelter in person if you are interested in adopting a pet. You can call us and fill out an adoption application any day at (573) 243-9823.Submitted by Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary
