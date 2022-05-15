Adopt Grady 5-15-22

Submitted by Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary
This week's pet is Grady. Grady is a roly poly cat who is super friendly. He follows anyone wherever they walk and does well with other cats as he politely waits his turn to be petted. If you are ready for a rewarding experience, come see us at Safe Harbor. Call (573) 243-9823.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.