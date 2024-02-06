Adopt Gigi 9-25-22

This week's kitty is Gigi. She is looking for a family to play and purr with. She is extremely affectionate and likes to cuddle. Like all of our cats, her $85 adoption fee covers her vaccinations, spay and microchip. Visit the shelter's website or in person to fill out an application for this purr-fect companion. If you're interested in adopting her or visiting her and the rest of our cats and dogs, stop by any day from 8 a.m. to noon. If you are ready for a rewarding experience, come see us at Safe Harbor. Call (573) 243-9823. Safe Harbor is in desperate need of volunteers to help clean up after our cats and outdoor dog pens. Grooming, socializing and exercising of our pets is needed as well. Call or stop by our shelter any day from 8 a.m. to noon.