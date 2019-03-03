Adopt Fletch 3-3-19

Submitted by Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary
Fletch is a cute 10-week-old puppy who loves to play. He's about 20 pounds and will probably be a big guy when fully grown. He is available for adoption at Safe Harbor; call (573) 243-9823.
Fletch is a cute 10-week-old puppy who loves to play. He's about 20 pounds and will probably be a big guy when fully grown. He is available for adoption at Safe Harbor; call (573) 243-9823.Submitted by Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary
Submitted by Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
Fletch is a cute 10-week-old puppy who loves to play. He's about 20 pounds and will probably be a big guy when fully grown. He is available for adoption at Safe Harbor; call (573) 243-9823.