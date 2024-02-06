Adopt Emerald 2-27-22

This week's pet is Emerald. Emerald is an all grey cat, possibly with a little Blue Russian mixed in. This timid 3 year old is looking for a sunny spot to lay in all day in a quiet home.Come see him at Safe Harbor! If you are ready for a rewarding experience, come see us at Safe Harbor. Call (573) 243-9823.
