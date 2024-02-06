Adopt Eeyore - Tiffany 5-28-23

This week we want to introduce two dogs, Eeyore and Tiffany. Both of these females are Schnauzer and poodle mixes who need to be adopted together. They have lived together for more than 10 years in a house with cats. They would love a "retirement home" where they could wander and follow a person around all day. To apply for these females, visit us in person any weekday or weekend from 8 a.m. to noon. We have more than 50 cats and multiple dogs on site. We need more volunteers to help us care for our animals. We can train onsite so stop by any day 8 a.m. to noon. Stop by our shelter in person if you are interested in adopting a pet. You can call us and fill out an adoption application any day at (573) 243-9823.