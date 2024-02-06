Adopt Dreams 2-26-23

This week's pet is Dreams. She is a Daschund/Chihuahua mix (aka Chi-Weenie) who will require the perfect placement. She uses prescription food, which can be expensive, and will need a quiet house without children. If you have the home that Dreams needs, call us at (573) 243-9823, visit us in person or at our website to complete the adoption papers. Visit us in person any day from 8 a.m. to noon at 359 Cree Lane near Fruitland. Safe Harbor is in desperate need of volunteers to help clean up after our cats and outdoor dog pens. Grooming, socializing and exercising of our pets is needed as well. Submitted by Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary