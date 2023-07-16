All sections
July 15, 2023

Adopt Dolly 7-16-23

Submitted by Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary
The weather has us spending more time inside, so why not add a little more entertainment inside? Our shelter still has more than 50 cats needing homes. One of these cats, who we have showcased before, is Dolly. Dolly is a 2-year-old cat who will do anything to be near people. She is completely blind, but she has learned how to sneak through doors and climb cat towers to be closer to people. She is also declawed. If you have room in your heart and home for this or any other cat, visit us at 359 Cree Lane near Jackson any weekday or weekend from 8 a.m. to noon. Visitors are always welcome to just play with our pets.
The weather has us spending more time inside, so why not add a little more entertainment inside? Our shelter still has more than 50 cats needing homes. One of these cats, who we have showcased before, is Dolly. Dolly is a 2-year-old cat who will do anything to be near people. She is completely blind, but she has learned how to sneak through doors and climb cat towers to be closer to people. She is also declawed. If you have room in your heart and home for this or any other cat, visit us at 359 Cree Lane near Jackson any weekday or weekend from 8 a.m. to noon. Visitors are always welcome to just play with our pets.
