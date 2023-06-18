Adopt Dolly 6-18-23

This week we would like to introduce Dolly. Dolly was adopted from us as a kitten and now, 2 years later has been returned to us. She is almost completely blind, so she will need a patient owner to keep her comfortable in her surroundings. If you would like to meet her or the other more than 50 cats, you can visit us from 8 a.m. to noon any week day at 359 Cree Lane in Jackson. Stop by our shelter in person if you are interested in adopting a pet. You can call us and fill out an adoption application any day from 8 to noon at (573) 243-9823. Submitted by Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary