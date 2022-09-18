All sections
September 17, 2022

Adopt Doc 9-18-22

Submitted by Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary
This week we are sharing one of our orange cats. Doc is the only orange kitten we currently have available. He was born this past spring, and his brothers have already been adopted. He and the rest of our orange cats are half price this month. Their adoption fee pays for their vaccinations, neuter and microchip. Visit us online or in person to fill out an adoption application. If you're interested in adopting him or visiting him and the rest of our cats and dogs, visit us any day from 8 a.m. to noon. If you are ready for a rewarding experience, come see us at Safe Harbor. Call (573) 243-9823. Safe Harbor is in desperate need of volunteers to help clean up after our cats and outdoor dog pens. Grooming, socializing and exercising of our pets is needed as well.
