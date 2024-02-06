Adopt Dobby 11-27-22

This week we are featuring the second small dog we have, named Dobby. Dobby is a petite Chihuahua mix who is 1 year old. He needs a home without cats (he likes to chase them). He also needs an owner who spends most of their time at home. If you can give this dainty dog his perfect home, visit us any day from 8 a.m. to noon and apply. We are located at 359 Cree Lane. If you are ready for a rewarding experience, come see us at Safe Harbor. Call (573) 243-9823. Safe Harbor is in desperate need of volunteers to help clean up after our cats and outdoor dog pens. Grooming, socializing and exercising of our pets is needed as well.