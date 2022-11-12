All sections
December 10, 2022

Adopt Dior 12-11-22

This week we will introduce our kittens who were born in August. First up we have Dior. He is an energetic kitten who loves to play and climb. He will only sit still if a person picks him up and pets him. His $85 adoption fee covers all of his vaccinations, microchip, and neuter/spay surgery. Please contact us if you are interested in him or his siblings. Call (573) 243-9823. Safe Harbor is in desperate need of volunteers to help clean up after our cats and outdoor dog pens. Grooming, socializing and exercising of our pets is needed as well.
Community

