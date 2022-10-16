Adopt Diana Ross 10-16-22

This week's pet is Diana Ross. Diana is an overly affectionate kitten who was born March 28. She and her two sisters were bottle-fed kittens. Diana and her sisters are all available. What these kittens need now is love, sweet love. It's the only thing that there's just too little of. If you would like meet our cats or dogs, stop by our shelter any day from 8 a.m. to noon. If you are ready for a rewarding experience, come see us at Safe Harbor. Call (573) 243-9823. Safe Harbor is in desperate need of volunteers to help clean up after our cats and outdoor dog pens. Grooming, socializing and exercising of our pets is needed as well. Submitted by Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary