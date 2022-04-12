Adopt Dasha 12-4-22

This week we are featuring one of our new mother cats, Dasha. She has a solid black coat except for a single star of white on her chest. She is estimated to be about 2 years old and gave birth to five kittens in August. She and her kittens have now been vaccinated and microchipped and are ready for their furever homes. If you are interested in Dasha or her kittens, visit us any day from 8 a.m. to noon at 359 Cree Lane. If you are ready for a rewarding experience, come see us at Safe Harbor. Call (573) 243-9823. Safe Harbor is in desperate need of volunteers to help clean up after our cats and outdoor dog pens. Grooming, socializing and exercising of our pets is needed as well.