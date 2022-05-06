Adopt Dara 6-5-22

This week's pet is a cat named Dara. She is around 4 or 5 years old. She is looking for a house that is not too loud and not too busy but just right. If you have the just right home for our shy kitty contact us by calling us at (573)243-9823 or stopping by in person. ...

This week's pet is a cat named Dara. She is around 4 or 5 years old. She is looking for a house that is not too loud and not too busy but just right. If you have the just right home for our shy kitty contact us by calling us at (573)243-9823 or stopping by in person. Safe Harbor is in desperate need of volunteers to help clean up after our 30+ cats and outdoor dog pens. Grooming, socializing, and exercising of our pets is needed as well. Please call or stop by our shelter any day from 8 a.m. to noon.