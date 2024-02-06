All sections
CommunityMay 25, 2024

Adopt Dakota

Meet Dakota, a shy but sweet 3-year-old looking for a calm home and a warm lap. Visit 359 Cree Lane near Jackson any day from 8 a.m. to noon to adopt Dakota or another pet in need.

story image illustation
Submitted by Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary
Dakota is female that is about 3 years old. She is shut but sweet and needs a calm home and warm lap. If you have room in your heart and home for Dakota or any other pet, visit us at 359 Cree Lane near Jackson any weekday or weekend from 8 a.m. to noon. Visitors are always welcome to play with our pets.

adopt a pet

