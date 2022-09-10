All sections
FeaturesOctober 8, 2022

Adopt Cooper 10-9-22

Submitted by Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary
This week's featured pet is Cooper. Cooper is 4 years old, weighs 24 pounds and is currently in foster care. He gets along well with cats and other dogs -- as long as the other dogs are about his size. He barks at larger dogs to warn his family. Cooper needs a special home without young children. He also needs a human to stay by his side constantly throughout the day. If you would like to play fetch and cuddle with Cooper, contact us via email or by calling (573 )275-8868. Safe Harbor is in desperate need of volunteers to help clean up after cats and outdoor dog pens. Grooming, socializing and exercising of our pets are needed as well.
Community

