Adopt Cooper 10-9-22

This week's featured pet is Cooper. Cooper is 4 years old, weighs 24 pounds and is currently in foster care. He gets along well with cats and other dogs -- as long as the other dogs are about his size. He barks at larger dogs to warn his family. Cooper needs a special home without young children. He also needs a human to stay by his side constantly throughout the day. If you would like to play fetch and cuddle with Cooper, contact us via email or by calling (573 )275-8868. Safe Harbor is in desperate need of volunteers to help clean up after cats and outdoor dog pens. Grooming, socializing and exercising of our pets are needed as well.