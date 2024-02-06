Adopt Cole 2-20-22

Submitted by Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary
Cole is an 11-year-old long-haired black cat who is seeking a quiet home to retire. He loves belly rubs almost as much as he loves to cat nap. Come see him at Safe Harbor! If you are ready for a rewarding experience, come see us at Safe Harbor. Call (573) 243-9823.
