Adopt CE Ce 8-6-23

CeCe is a middle-aged, large gal who recently lost her mom. She is declawed and vocal and loves attention. If you have room in your heart and home for this or any other cat, visit us at 359 Cree Lane near Jackson any weekday or weekend from 8 a.m. to noon. Visitors are always welcome to play with our pets. Submitted by Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary