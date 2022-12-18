Adopt Burberry 12-18-22

This week we have Burberry. He and his siblings were born this past August and are now ready to be adopted. Burberry is a playful kitten who loves to run and explore. His $85 adoption fee covers his neuter surgery, microchipping and all of his vaccinations. Contact us online or by calling if you are interested, (573) 243-9823. Safe Harbor is in desperate need of volunteers to help clean up after our cats and outdoor dog pens. Grooming, socializing and exercising of our pets is needed as well. Submitted by Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary