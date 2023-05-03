All sections
March 4, 2023
Adopt Brutus 3-5-23
While we have more than 40 cats available, our puppies are being adopted fast! This puppy is named Brutus. He was rescued in January and is in foster care until he can find his fur-ever home. If you have room in your heart and home for him or his last three siblings, give us a call at (573) 243-9823 or contact us on Facebook to meet them. Visit us in person any day from 8 a.m. to noon at 359 Cree Lane near Fruitland. Safe Harbor is in desperate need of volunteers to help clean up after our cats and outdoor dog pens. Grooming, socializing and exercising of our pets is needed as well.
