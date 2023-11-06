Adopt Boots 6-11-23

Meet Boots. He is a recent arrival to our shelter and full of character! He is a friendly male who loves to play and be around people. He is also declawed on all 4 paws. If you are interested in meeting Boots or any of our animals, we are now open to the public on Thursday evenings from 6 to 8 p.m. as well as 8 a.m. to noon every day of the week. We are located at 359 Cree Lane near Fruitland. We need more volunteers to help us care for our animals. We can train on-site, so stop by any day. Stop by our shelter in person if you are interested in adopting a pet. You can call us and fill out an adoption application any day at (573) 243-9823. Submitted by Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary