Adopt Bill 4-16-23

Submitted by Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary
Bill is one of our kittens ready for an awesome adventure: a home of his own. Bill is one of three orange males who was raised in foster care. Ted is the friendliest of the litter as he will greet you at his door. All three kittens were born last summer and are now ready to be adopted. Starting this month the shelter will be open to visitors every Thursday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. Please come and help us socialize our more than 50 cats or our more than four dogs at 359 Cree Lane in Jackson. Please stop by our shelter in person if you are interested in adopting a pet. You can call us and fill out an adoption application any day from 8 to noon at (573) 243-9823.
