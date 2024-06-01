Adopt Bella and May May

Mom Bella, left, is 2 1/2 years old and May May is 1 1/2 years old. They are Jack Russell mixes and can be adopted separatly or together. If you have room in your heart and home for these dogs or any other pet, visit us at 359 Cree Lane near Jackson any weekday or weekend from 8 a.m. to noon. Visitors are always welcome to play with our pets.