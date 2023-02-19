Adopt Bandit 2-19-23

This week we are excited to introduce our first puppy of the year. Pictured here is Bandit. Bandit, his mother and six other brothers were found as strays. We guess that they are Lab mixes that will be of medium or large size. If you are interested in Bandit or his brothers please call us at (573) 243-9823 or contact us via Facebook. They are being kept in a foster home, so please contact us if you want to meet them. If you can give her some lovin', fill out an application at our website, safeharboranimals.org. Safe Harbor is in desperate need of volunteers to help clean up after our cats and outdoor dog pens. Grooming, socializing and exercising of our pets are needed as well.