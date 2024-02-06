Adopt Atticus

Atticus is a 5-year-old male, found and almost euthanized as a stray because he had an upper respiratory infection and feline immunodeficiency virus He is the sweetest boy ever and loves life. His uppper respiratory infection is much better, and he just wants his own home. If you have room in your heart and home for Atticus or any other pet, visit us at 359 Cree Lane near Jackson any weekday or weekend from 8 a.m. to noon. Visitors are always welcome to play with our pets.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.