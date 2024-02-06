All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
CommunityMay 18, 2024

Adopt Atticus

Meet Atticus, a resilient 5-year-old cat who overcame a tough start and is now ready for a loving home. Visit 359 Cree Lane near Jackson any day from 8 a.m. to noon and make a new furry friend.

Submitted by Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary Atticus is a 5 year old male, found and almost euthanized as a stray because he had and upper respiratory infection and feline immunodeficiency virus He is the sweetest boy ever and loves life. His uppper respiratory infection is much better and he just wants his own home. If you have room in your heart and home for Atticus or any other pet, visit us at 359 Cree Lane near Jackson any weekday or weekend from 8 a.m. to noon. Visitors are always welcome to play with our pets.
Submitted by Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary Atticus is a 5 year old male, found and almost euthanized as a stray because he had and upper respiratory infection and feline immunodeficiency virus He is the sweetest boy ever and loves life. His uppper respiratory infection is much better and he just wants his own home. If you have room in your heart and home for Atticus or any other pet, visit us at 359 Cree Lane near Jackson any weekday or weekend from 8 a.m. to noon. Visitors are always welcome to play with our pets.Submitted by Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Atticus is a 5-year-old male, found and almost euthanized as a stray because he had an upper respiratory infection and feline immunodeficiency virus He is the sweetest boy ever and loves life. His uppper respiratory infection is much better, and he just wants his own home. If you have room in your heart and home for Atticus or any other pet, visit us at 359 Cree Lane near Jackson any weekday or weekend from 8 a.m. to noon. Visitors are always welcome to play with our pets.

Story Tags
adopt a pet

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
DAR awards honor students and teachers
CommunityNov. 27
DAR awards honor students and teachers
Senior Center Menus for Dec. 2-6
CommunityNov. 27
Senior Center Menus for Dec. 2-6
Adopt Taylor 11-27-24
CommunityNov. 27
Adopt Taylor 11-27-24
Scott City Musings: Walk around the problem
CommunityNov. 27
Scott City Musings: Walk around the problem
Thankful People: Finding joy and community in Jackson’s grassroots street hockey movement
CommunityNov. 27
Thankful People: Finding joy and community in Jackson’s grassroots street hockey movement
LifeHouse Gala raises more than $640,000 for crisis maternity home
CommunityNov. 26
LifeHouse Gala raises more than $640,000 for crisis maternity home
Submitted: Evening Optimists donate to Cape F.O.P.
CommunityNov. 26
Submitted: Evening Optimists donate to Cape F.O.P.
Thankful People: Marble Hill mayor shares how faith, family and community helped him through life-threatening battle
CommunityNov. 26
Thankful People: Marble Hill mayor shares how faith, family and community helped him through life-threatening battle
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy