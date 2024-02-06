All sections
FeaturesDecember 24, 2022

Adopt Armanie 12-25-22

Submitted by Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary
You aren't imagining things, this kitten is identical to last week's featured feline. This female kitten is named Armanie. She loves to run, play and wrestle with her brother. She was born in September and is now up to date on her vaccinations and needs a furever home. Contact us online or by calling if you are interested, (573) 243-9823. Safe Harbor is in desperate need of volunteers to help clean up after our cats and outdoor dog pens. Grooming, socializing and exercising of our pets is needed as well.
Community

