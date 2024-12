This week we present to you another famous name: Aretha Franklin. Aretha and her 2 famously named sisters were kittens born this past March. Aretha is a very friendly kitten who can "comfort you when you're down and out ... just like a bridge over troubled water." Please visit us any day from 8 a.m. to noon to set up an adoption or call us at (573) 243-9823 to visit us after hours. Submitted by Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary