Adopt Amore 11-8-20

Submitted by Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary
This sweet girl is Amore. She is 8 years old and needs a loving home. If you are ready for a rewarding experience, come see us at Safe Harbor. Call (573) 243-9823.
