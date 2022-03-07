Adopt Amber 7-3-22

Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary now has a room full of kittens born this past spring who are ready to be adopted. Today's featured kitten is Amber. She is a brave and playful kitten who is ready to explore a home with any other cat or dog. If you are ready for a rewarding experience, come see us at Safe Harbor. Call (573) 243-9823. Safe Harbor is in desperate need of volunteers to help clean up after our 30-plus cats and outdoor dog pens. Grooming, socializing and exercising of our pets is needed as well. Call or stop by our shelter any day from 8 a.m. to noon. Submitted by Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary