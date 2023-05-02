Adopt Alastair 2-5-23

This week we would like to introduce Alastair. He is a 1 year old male who loves human companionship. He was fostered in a home with other cats and dogs for most of his life. He would do best in a home with people who spend most of their time at home due to his tendency to howl when people are out of his sight. If you think you can keep this howler happy, call us at (573) 243-9823 or fill out an application on our website at safeharboranimals.org. Safe Harbor is in desperate need of volunteers to help clean up after our cats and outdoor dog pens. Grooming, socializing and exercising of our pets is needed as well. Submitted by Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary