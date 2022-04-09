Adopt Abbedon 9-4-22

This week we are featuring one of our older kittens who will turn 1-year-old this month. Abbedon is the only tortoiseshell kitten we have. She, like all of our cats and kittens, is up to date on all her vaccinations and is spayed. An adoption fee of $85 covers these costs. Come visit us and fill out an adoption application if you think she would make the purr-fect addition to your home. If you are ready for a rewarding experience, come see us at Safe Harbor. Call (573) 243-9823. Safe Harbor is in desperate need of volunteers to help clean up after our cats and outdoor dog pens. Grooming, socializing and exercising of our pets is needed as well. Call or stop by our shelter any day from 8 a.m. to noon. Submitted by Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary