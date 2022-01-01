Adopt a pet 1-1-22

Our featured pet this week is Keeana. She is a 3-legged, well-trained dog who has finished up her training with "Puppies 4 Parole". She has learned basic commands (sit, stay, walk calmly on a leash, etc.) and is crate-trained, too. She starts out extremely shy when meeting new people but will turn it around and form an extremely strong bond, which can result in separation anxiety. If you can provide the love and home for this 3-year-old pooch please call us at (573) 243-9823. Safe Harbor is in desperate need of volunteers to help clean up after our cats and outdoor dog pens. Grooming, socializing and exercising of our pets is needed as well. Submitted by Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary