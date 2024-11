You would never know this pair of lively and fun Jack Russells are seniors. They need a loving adoptive home together before it gets much colder! They are available for adoption at Safe Harbor; call (573) 243-9823.

You would never know these two lively and fun Jack Russells are seniors. They badly need a loving adoptive home together before it gets much colder! They are available for adoption at Safe Harbor; call (573) 243-9823. Submitted by Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary