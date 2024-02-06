Just before I began to write this column I looked at the weather forecast for the next few weeks. It looks like fall is going to begin the transition to winter. This transition will result in the decline of beautiful fall colors. If this bothers you, then think about planting some pansies in your landscape to keep beautiful colors in your landscape all winter long.

I am not sure of who came up with the name of pansies for these beautiful flowers, but I think they messed up. I have seen pansies bloom in the winter with ice hanging on the blossom. That wouldn't happen to a flower if it was a real "pansy."

If you are wanting winter color in your landscape I suggest planting pansies. In order to enhance the ability of these plants to bloom all winter long, make sure that you plant them properly.

Find an area in your landscape that gets a lot of winter sun. Work up the soil in that area by mixing peat moss with the soil. Check the soil pH to determine if the pH is around 6.5 to 7.0. In most of the soils in the Heartland, the pH may be below the 6.5 notch so you may need to add a little lime to bring the pH up to that level.

You should also work some peat moss into the soil. This will make the soil more permeable and will keep it from staying too wet during the fall and winter season.