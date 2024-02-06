Add these to your must-try list

When thumbing through a variety of recipes over the past week I marked several on my must-try list. At first I started looking for interesting side dish recipes, but then I found a garlic bread recipe and a couple of salad recipes and then a few entree recipes, so I decided to just put them all together on a must-try list. The problem is finding enough time to try them all before I find this many more again.

If you have family or friends visiting over the Independence Day weekend, maybe you can work one or more of these recipes into your weekend menus. Our son and daughter in law will be with us, so that is exactly what I plan to do. Enjoy!

Simple Baked Shrimp

1-1/2 cups Panko (Japanese) breadcrumbs

2 large egg whites

1 tablespoon fat-free milk

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

3 teaspoons Old Bay seafood seasoning

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

30 uncooked large shrimp, peeled and deveined

Olive oil-flavored cooking spray

Place breadcrumbs in a shallow bowl. In another shallow bowl, combine egg whites and milk. In a third shallow bowl, combine flour, seafood seasoning, salt and pepper. Dip shrimp in the flour mixture, egg mixture, then breadcrumbs.

Place shrimp on a baking sheet coated with cooking spray; spritz shrimp with cooking spray. Bake at 400 degrees for 8 to 12 minutes or until shrimp turn pink and coating is golden brown, turning once.

Sesame Noodle Salad

A quick and easy Sesame Noodle Salad Recipe using hearty whole wheat spaghetti and crunchy savoy cabbage. Enjoy lukewarm or cold, either way, this Asian side dish is packed full of delicious flavor.

3/4 pound whole wheat spaghetti

1 red pepper, julienned

1/2 head savoy cabbage, shredded

3 green onions, chopped

1/3 cup cilantro, chopped

1 large carrot, peeled and julienned

1/4 cup cashews, toasted and chopped

1/2 package ramen noodles, crushed and toasted in dry skillet or hot oven

For the dressing:

2 cloves garlic, finely minced

1 tablespoon ginger, finely minced

3 tablespoons soy sauce

1/4 cup brown sugar

2 tablespoons sesame oil

2 tablespoons white wine vinegar or plain white vinegar would work too

1/4 cup canola oil or any other light oil

Salt

Pepper

Combine all ingredients for dressing first. Crush and toast ramen noodles.

Cook spaghetti until al dente -- you want it to be chewy, not soft and mushy. Drain pasta and toss with half of the prepared dressing while it is still warm. Set aside.

In a large bowl toss all vegetables together. Add in cooked spaghetti and mix. Pour in remaining dressing and toss to coat. At this point, it all should be luke warmish. It's really good like this, or you can refrigerate it until its cold.

Once you're ready to eat, top the salad with crushed toasted ramen and cashews.

Shrimp Avocado Garlic Bread

Need appetizer, lunch, or some serious snack inspiration? Shrimp Avocado Garlic Bread would have to be the next best thing to garlic bread.

1 loaf ciabatta (or sourdough) bread, cut into slices

1/3 cup garlic butter

Garlic Shrimp:

2 teaspoons garlic, minced

1 teaspoon sweet paprika

Juice of half a lemon (about 1-2 tablespoons)

1 pound shrimp, no tail, peeled and deveined

1/4 cup fresh parsley, finely chopped

Avocado Salad:

Cooked shrimp (see above)

1 avocado, cubed

1 cup grape (or cherry) tomatoes, halved

Juice of half a lemon (about 1-2 tablespoons)

Salt to season

Preheat oven to grill/broil settings on medium - high heat. Place bread on a baking tray lightly greased with cooking oil spray or oil. Spread a thin layer of garlic butter on each slice (you should have about 12 to 15 slices). Grill/broil until golden. Remove and set aside. (While garlic bread is baking, prepare the rest of your ingredients while keeping an eye on your bread.)

For The Garlic Shrimp: combine garlic, paprika, lemon juice and shrimp in a bowl and mix well to combine the ingredients. Add salt to season (to your tastes). Drizzle about a teaspoon of oil into a large frying pan or skillet. When pan is hot, and the shrimp and cook for about 3 minutes on each side, until no longer opaque in color, and cooked through (being careful not to overcook them). Take off the heat and add the parsley. Set aside to cool slightly.

Salad: combine the avocado, tomato, lemon juice and salt in a bowl, mixing well to combine. Add the shrimp, and fold through gently. Spoon shrimp and avocado mixture onto toasted garlic bread. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Melon and Prosciutto Salad with Goat Cheese

A refreshing melon and prosciutto salad can be a main dish or a side. It's topped with a basil vinaigrette or a balsamic drizzle.

For the Salad:

1 small cantaloupe cut into bite sized pieces

5 to 6 ounces thinly sliced prosciutto, cut into thin strips

4 ounces goat cheese, crumbled

1 to 2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil leaves

5 ounces arugula or other nice greens

3 to 4 tablespoons balsamic reduction, optional topping

Basil Vinaigrette Dressing:

1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil

1/4 cup white balsamic vinegar

1/2 lemon, juiced

1 tablespoon chopped fresh basil leaves

Salt and pepper, to taste

One hour or less before serving arrange or toss salad ingredients together.

Toss with dressing or serve dressing on the side at the time of serving.