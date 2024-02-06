Activity on Hawaii volcano could indicate new eruption to come soon

HONOLULU -- A series of earthquakes and the collapse of the crater floor at the Puu Oo vent on Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano could trigger a new eruption of lava, officials said Tuesday.

Scientists from the U.S. Geological Survey's Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said seismic activity over the past 24 hours could lead to a new breakout on the east side of the Big Island volcano.

USGS geologist Janet Babb said similar activity has been recorded prior to previous eruptions in the area. In mid-April the observatory issued a volcano activity alert when scientists noticed the Puu Oo vent was inflating and becoming pressurized.

"We knew that change was afoot, and we've seen this in the past, and so we have been kind of waiting and watching for whatever change that was going to happen to happen," Babb said. "It happened yesterday afternoon."

When the earthquakes and collapse occurred and the pressure within the Puu Oo vent was released, an "intrusion" of lava was sent into a new area of the volcano and spread throughout the night.

"Magma has now migrated into a lower part of the East Rift Zone," Babb said. "The concern is that the intrusion migrated about 10 miles down rift into the area where Highway 130 is."

There are homes in the area of the Big Island, and Highway 130 leads to a popular access point where people can hike or bike into the lava viewing area.

The Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency sent out an alert Tuesday morning warning residents in the area to monitor the situation and be prepared for the possibility of a new lava flow.

Spokeswoman Kanani Aton said the agency is "planning ahead for a worst-case scenario" by reviewing emergency plans and monitoring the activity in conjunction with USGS officials.