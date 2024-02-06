All sections
October 3, 2020
Achievement — Farrar graduates from Marines boot camp
Submitted by Robyn Farrar
Pvt. Jacob Charles Farrar, 18, of Jackson graduated from United States Marine Corps Boot Camp at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, California, on Sept. 18. Private Farrar successfully completed 13 weeks of intensive basic training at MCRD San Diego in training platoon 2154, following two weeks of quarantine in a San Diego hotel. While in recruit training, Farrar achieved Expert Marksmanship on the rifle range. His 10-day leave was not an option, due to COVID-19, therefore he immediately reported back to Camp Pendleton for one month of Military Combat Training, then he will report to 29 Palms, California, for Military Occupational Specialty School.
